Poor AQI in Angul, Talcher: Dharmendra Pradhan moves Centre, state

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing deep concern over the alarming rise in air pollution in the Angul-Talcher industrial belt, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought immediate intervention of the state government and the Centre.

Writing separate letters to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Union minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, Pradhan highlighted the growing threat to public health caused by deteriorating air quality in the region.

He expressed serious concern over Angul’s air quality index (AQI) remaining in the severe category and described Talcher’s inclusion among the country’s most polluted cities as a deeply worrying development. He noted that children, senior citizens and people suffering from respiratory ailments are the worst-affected.

Seeking long-term solutions, Pradhan proposed a series of coordinated measures. These include strict enforcement of pollution control regulations in industrial zones, strengthening of realtime air quality monitoring systems and adoption of a mechanised coal transportation system along with advanced dust suppression techniques under the coal ministry’s supervision.

He emphasised creation of extensive green buffers through large-scale plantation around industrial clusters and mining corridors, and expansion of targeted action plans under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to ensure sustained improvement in air quality.

While acknowledging the role of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Pradhan observed that its measures are largely temporary. He called for a permanent and coordinated strategy involving the State Pollution Control Board, district administration and industrial stakeholders to address the problem comprehensively.

Stressing the need for joint efforts between the Centre and the state, the Union minister said that a lasting solution is essential to safeguard public health and improve the overall quality of life for residents of Angul and Talcher.