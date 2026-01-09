Two Cuttack villages now fully solar-powered

CUTTACK: In a move aimed at promoting energy self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability, two villages - Olaba and Kandakala Devabhumi under Narasinghpur block of Cuttack district have become the first fully solar-powered villages of the state.

Badamba MLA Bijaya Kumar Dalabehera on Thursday inaugurated the two solar-powered villages in presence of officials of the district administration. Around 80 households including 51 in Olaba and 29 in Kandakala Devabhumi have been provided electricity through installation of solar panels under PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

The solar panels have been set up by TPCODL with the entire installation work successfully completed within a span of around 25 days. With this development, these two villages will now on not have to depend on conventional power supply. For each solar panel installation, the central government has provided Rs 30,000 subsidy while around Rs 25,000 contributed was by the state. The beneficiaries’ contribution has been borne by the district administration from the District Mineral Fund (DMF).

A senior officer of the district administration said the initiative is particularly for below poverty line (BPL) families to ensure their equitable access to reliable electricity and reduce their expenses. “The availability of uninterrupted solar power will improve the living standards of the households,” he added.