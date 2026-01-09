Union Minister Pradhan reviews Odisha’s progress in education sector

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a meeting with state School and Mass Education (SME) minister Nityananda Gond and other officials in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the development of the education sector in Odisha.

During the meeting, Pradhan laid emphasis on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state and the preparation of new textbooks based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE). Progress of various centre-sponsored education schemes being implemented in the state was also reviewed.

Strategies were discussed to reduce the dropout rate among students in schools and to ensure quality, inclusive, equitable and universal education for all in the state. The meeting also focused on bringing transformative changes in the education sector with the goal of building a future-ready and prosperous Odisha by 2036.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cooperation from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the double-engine government in Odisha is fully committed to strengthening and reforming the education system in the state,” Pradhan said. He also assured all possible support from the Centre to the SME minister to meet the educational needs of the state. Senior officials from both Centre and the state Education department were present.