Woman killed, another hurt in elephant attack in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A woman was killed and another suffered grievous injuries after being attacked by an elephant in Ganjam’s North Ghumusur forest division on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Sushila Malik of Nunigundi village under Jagannathprasad block. The injured woman is Surekha Malik (53) of the same village.

Sources said the two women were returning home from their vegetable field through Gereda forest when they came face-to-face with a tusker. The elephant reportedly trampled Sushila and tossed Surekha with its trunk. Hearing their screams, villagers working in nearby fields ran to the spot and chased away the tusker. The women were rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital where doctors declared Sushila dead. Surekha was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

DFO Himanshu Shekhar Mohanty said compensation would be provided to the families of the victims as per government rules. Forest guards have been deployed to keep a watch on the movement of the tusker which is suspected to have been separated from its herd.