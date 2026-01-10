94-yr-old’s last rites delayed as tribals oppose son’s burial plan

BALASORE: A 94-year-old man’s final rites were delayed for about 24 hours after the local tribal community opposed the son’s plans for a burial, citing his conversion to Christianity.

A tense situation prevailed in Rangamatia village, under Raibania police station in Balasore district, after villagers opposed Bhima Hansdah’s plan to bury his father, Chhuta Hansdah, in the backyard of his house as per Christian rituals.

Sources said Chhuta passed away on Wednesday, and Bhima met the community members, seeking assistance to perform his father’s last rites. Since Bhima had converted to Christianity, he wanted to bury his father in the backyard of his house, which was strongly objected to by the community.

After the community refused to assist him, the situation escalated, and Raibania police reached the village but failed to resolve the issue. Masang Hansdah, head of the community, said Bhima had attended events of both religious communities after converting to Christianity. “We told him to stick to one religion, but he didn’t adhere to it and attended all the events,” he said, adding that burial of the body in the middle of the village was not allowed.