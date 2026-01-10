‘Bamboo Haat’ to market crafts of local artisans in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has operationalised a new portal ‘Odisha bamboo haat’ to facilitate marketing of bamboo products made by local artisans, said Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia on Friday.

Addressing the National Bamboo Conclave - 2026 organised here, the minister said the dedicated website www.odishabamboohaat.com will facilitate the online sale of bamboo products and craft articles across the world.

“The state government is committed to developing Odisha as one of the leading states in India in bamboo cultivation and bamboo-based industries,” Singhkhuntia said.

MSME minister Gokulananda Mallik highlighted that the promotion and development of bamboo-based industries is a key priority and commitment of the state government. Odisha Bamboo Development Agency (OBDA) state mission director V Karthick said, “Currently we are linking clusters to the platform and once it’s done, we will sell products through it.”

Organised by the One Future Foundation with support from Bharateeyam Trust, government and other stakeholders, the one-day event brought together over 200 participants, including policymakers, industry leaders, sustainable design experts and practitioners to explore the vast potential of bamboo as a renewable resource and a driver of rural prosperity.

World Bamboo Ambassador advisor Rebekah Rubens, Guru Prasad Mishra and Sudhakar Pahi from Bharateeyam Trust and conclave coordinator Sarada Prasad Panda also spoke.