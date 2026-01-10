Bhakta Nivas parking fee rate not to be rolled back

PURI: The Shree Jagannnath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Friday said parking fees for four-wheelers in Bhakta Nivas, the accommodation being run by the temple administration, would not be rolled back.

Chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said, Rs 500 is being charged to boarders for parking their four-wheelers on Bhakta Nivas campus for 24 hours. The vehicles of non-boarders would not be allowed in the parking lot. Devotees are free to park their cars in other facilities available in the town and stay in Bhakta Nivas, he added.

Padhee also informed that the inventory schedule of Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple will be finalised in the temple managing committee meeting to be held on January 17. The meeting will discuss the standard operating procedure laid out to continue the inventory without disrupting the daily rituals of the deities and darshan by devotees.

It was also resolved to open the doors of Gundicha temple for devotees from Saraswati Puja day.

Padhee informed that the tender process to air-condition the Natamandap of Srimandir has been finalised and work will begin soon.