Class-V student dies after school plaque falls on him

BALASORE: A Class-V student died after an old concrete plaque of a government school in Balasore’s Baliapal block reportedly collapsed on him on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Prahlad Dhala of Kenduadiha village under Jamkunda panchayat. He was a student of Badas primary school.
On Friday, residents of Badas village locked the school gate demanding immediate action against the headmaster and Rs 25 lakh compensation to the bereaved family.
Sources said Prahlad was playing in the school playground when the plaque collapsed on him. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Baliapal community health centre where he succumbed during treatment.
Following the mishap, local residents staged protest in front of the school after locking its main gate. The agitators did not allow any teacher to enter the school. Villagers alleged that the plaque was erected nearly three years ago. They blamed the school headmaster for the student’s death.
Later in the day, Baliapal police reached the school to take stock of the situation. The protest was called off after police assured the irate villagers of taking necessary action against those responsible of the boy’s death.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for Prahlad’s family.