Class-V student dies after school plaque falls on him

BALASORE: A Class-V student died after an old concrete plaque of a government school in Balasore’s Baliapal block reportedly collapsed on him on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Prahlad Dhala of Kenduadiha village under Jamkunda panchayat. He was a student of Badas primary school.

On Friday, residents of Badas village locked the school gate demanding immediate action against the headmaster and Rs 25 lakh compensation to the bereaved family.