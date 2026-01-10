IndiaOne Air flight crashes near Odisha's Rourkela; all on board safe

BHUBANESWAR: An IndiaOne Air flight allegedly crashed at Jalda in Sundargarh district during a forced landing while en route from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela on Saturday afternoon.
However, a major tragedy was averted as all the passengers and the pilots sustained injuries but are stated to be stable.
A total of four passengers and two pilots were on board the nine-seater aircraft when it crashed in an isolated field.
In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the aircraft (Caravan 208) had departed from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar at 12.27 pm and was flying to Rourkela.
The aircraft had two pilots, Captain Naveen Kadanga and Captain Tarun Srivastava, and four passengers identified as Susanta Kumar Biswal, Sunil Agarwal, Sabita Agarwal and Anita Sahoo.
The DGCA said the aircraft made a forced landing at a place near Jalda, eight nautical miles short of reaching Rourkela. “The pilots ensured to land, for which lives were saved,” it said.
As per the rules, the airline will report the details to the DGCA and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for further action.
After the crash, district officials arrived at the site and shifted the injured pilots and passengers to medical facilities in Rourkela.
Currently, three passengers are undergoing treatment at JP Hospital, while another passenger along with the two pilots have been admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital.
Locals rushed to the crash site and helped in the rescue operation. Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel and police immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers and the pilots.
Odisha Fire Service personnel said a call was received from 112 ERSS reporting a small private plane crash near Rourkela, with passengers and pilots allegedly trapped inside. On receiving the information, teams from Rourkela and Panposh fire stations were mobilised to the site for necessary action.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he was deeply saddened to learn about the plane crash in Rourkela. “The news that all passengers are safe by the grace of Lord Jagannath is reassuring. I have directed that immediate best medical services be provided to those injured in this incident. I am personally monitoring the situation,” said Majhi in a post on X.