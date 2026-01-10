IndiaOne Air flight crashes near Odisha's Rourkela; all on board safe

BHUBANESWAR: An IndiaOne Air flight allegedly crashed at Jalda in Sundargarh district during a forced landing while en route from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela on Saturday afternoon.

However, a major tragedy was averted as all the passengers and the pilots sustained injuries but are stated to be stable.

A total of four passengers and two pilots were on board the nine-seater aircraft when it crashed in an isolated field.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the aircraft (Caravan 208) had departed from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar at 12.27 pm and was flying to Rourkela.

The aircraft had two pilots, Captain Naveen Kadanga and Captain Tarun Srivastava, and four passengers identified as Susanta Kumar Biswal, Sunil Agarwal, Sabita Agarwal and Anita Sahoo.

The DGCA said the aircraft made a forced landing at a place near Jalda, eight nautical miles short of reaching Rourkela. “The pilots ensured to land, for which lives were saved,” it said.

As per the rules, the airline will report the details to the DGCA and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for further action.