Migrant couple buried alive at bridge construction site

PHULBANI: A migrant labourer couple from Telangana was buried alive after a massive mound of excavated soil reportedly collapsed at a bridge construction site near Katari Sahi in Kandhamal’s Baliguda on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Elamma Oderole (47) and her husband Kristaya Oderole (55) of Nalgonda district in Telangana. The mishap occurred during construction of a bridge over Khadaga river, a key infrastructure project intended to improve connectivity between Baliguda and K Nuagaon blocks.

Sources said the couple was engaged as labourers at the construction site. For installation of the bridge pillars, a pit nearly 30 feet deep was dug, with the excavated soil piled into a large mound close to the site.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple was standing near the pit when the loosely stacked soil suddenly caved in. Elamma was buried under the debris. Kristaya rushed in to rescue her but was also trapped beneath the collapsing soil.

Following the incident, rescue operations commenced with the help of three excavators to clear the debris. While Elamma’s body was recovered, Kristaya could not be found.