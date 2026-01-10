Odisha cabinet nod to revised tourism policy, CIS raised for drawing private investment

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to encourage private participation and attract a wider range of investors to Odisha’s tourism sector, the state cabinet on Friday approved the Odisha Tourism (Amendment) Policy, 2026 by raising the investment cap under capital investment subsidy (CIS) framework and reducing the eligibility threshold for expansion of existing tourism units.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also approved a reduction in the minimum investment threshold for 3-star and above hotels and resorts from 50 keys to 10 keys. This is aimed at improving ease-of-doing business in line with the norms of the Ministry of Tourism.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, chief secretary Anu Garg said the amendments are expected to catalyse substantial private investment, support creation of 15,000 star-category hotel rooms by 2036 and generate lakhs of direct and indirect employment while significantly strengthening tourism-led economic growth in Odisha.

Garg said as per the amended policy, the CIS framework has been rationalised into two clear slabs to provide stronger and more predictable support to investors.

Tourism projects will be eligible for CIS at 30 per cent capped at Rs 50 crore for investments up to Rs 200 crore. The cap on CIS for investment above `200 crore will be Rs 100 crore.