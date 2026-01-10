Odisha continues to reel under cold wave, slight relief from Sun

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha continued to reel under cold wave conditions for the second consecutive day on Friday as temperatures plunged across the state.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cold wave persisted in Jharsuguda and Angul in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. While Jharsuguda recorded 4.6 degree Celsius, below normal by 7.2 degree Celsius, Angul 7 degree Celsius (-6.8 deg C), Bhubaneswar 9.4 deg C (-5.6 deg C), Cuttack 8.6 deg C (-4.9 deg C) and Rourkela 3.6 deg C. Rourkela and Jharsuguda recorded their all-time lowest minimum night temperature even as Cuttack recorded its fifth all-time lowest minimum temperature in the last 72 years, said the weather experts.

Rourkela was the fourth coldest city in the plains across the country on Friday morning, after Pantnagar in Uttarakhand, which recorded 2.5 deg C, Daltonganj in Jharkhand 3.2 deg C and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh 3.4 deg C.