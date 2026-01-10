Odisha government plans to set up police memorial soon

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government is planning to set up a state police memorial to honour the personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The Home department has submitted a proposal to the General Administration and Public Grievance department, outlining the key objectives and significance of the memorial. The memorial is proposed to be set up at OSAP 7th Battalion in Samantapuri mouza here. It will be developed over 2 acre of unused land inside the campus of the battalion, said sources.

Sources said the proposed memorial will have a name plaque of all martyrs in uniform after independence. A brief biography of the martyrs will also be inscribed on the name plaque. The memorial will have a dignified, solemn and sacred architecture along with ambience.

An eternal flame will also be lit at the memorial to signify the immortality of the fallen. The flame for the lamp will be brought from the National Police Memorial in New Delhi.

“There is no memorial in the state to pay tributes to the martyrs on occasions like Independence Day, Republic Day, Police Commemoration Day, Odisha Police Foundation Day, Utkal Divas and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The absence of such a monument deprives us of a dedicated space to honour the courage and sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the state and the people. Establishing the memorial would also connect citizens to the valour of the martyrs and inspire them in many ways,” said a senior police officer.