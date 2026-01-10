Odisha’s mineral governance success showcased at national meet

BHUBANESWAR : Steel and Mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena on Friday presented Odisha’s reform-driven approach to mineral governance at the National Mineral Chintan Shivir-2026 in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

He informed that since assuming charge, the state has successfully auctioned eight major mineral blocks which has reinforced investor confidence and accelerated responsible mineral development.

Notices inviting tenders have already been issued for 12 additional major mineral blocks, reflecting Odisha’s commitment to systematic, time-bound and transparent mineral resource management, Jena said.

The meet was organised by the Union Ministry of Mines, during which Jena gave a detailed presentation on Odisha’s recent policy initiatives aimed at strengthening transparency, curbing illegal mining and ensuring efficient and sustainable utilisation of mineral resources.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy were present at the chintan shivir. Jena said implementation of the Odisha Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining and Regulation of Trading, Transportation & Storage) Rules, 2025 and the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules 2025, are landmark reforms which would improve regulatory oversight, enhance accountability and streamline mineral block allocation processes.

Apart from showcasing the state’s achievements, Jena placed reform oriented and forward looking suggestions including rationalisation of duties on iron ore fines to reduce economic inefficiencies and improve resource utilisation, strengthening of state public sector undertakings (PSUs) through enhanced allocation of mineral blocks to ensure easier availability of raw materials for small and downstream industries and others.

Jena strongly pitched Odisha’s position as a leading contributor to the country’s mineral ecosystem and reflected the state’s strong alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.