Pre-budget meet: Odisha seeks infra push, welfare funding and fiscal incentives

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has sought enhanced central support for infrastructure development, welfare schemes and fiscal incentives during the pre-budget consultation meeting of finance ministers of states and UTs chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday.
Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, who attended the meeting, submitted a detailed written memorandum highlighting Odisha’s key concerns and proposals for consideration in the Union Budget 2026-27. She also raised several priority issues during the deliberations to accelerate the state’s development trajectory.
Parida demanded an enabling policy and funding support for the creation of critical infrastructure under the Centre’s ambitious ‘Purvodaya initiative’. She underlined that targeted central assistance would be crucial for realising the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat’.
The state also pressed for incentivisation of fiscally prudent states and an enhanced allocation under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) in 2026-27. Odisha argued that rewarding fiscal discipline would encourage states to undertake long-term capital expenditure without compromising financial stability.
Highlighting welfare delivery challenges, the Odisha government sought a revision of ration cost norms under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) and the Scheme for Adolescent Girls (SAG). It said updated norms are essential to ensure uninterrupted supply of nutritious and quality food to beneficiaries amid rising costs.
The state demanded an enhancement of the central share under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), along with expanded beneficiary coverage under social pension schemes. The higher central support would significantly ease fiscal pressure on state finances while strengthening the social security net for vulnerable populations.
Agriculture and allied infrastructure also featured prominently in Odisha’s memorandum. The state sought central support for paddy procurement operations and expansion of storage infrastructure in view of steadily rising paddy production, stressing the need for adequate warehousing to prevent distress sales and post-harvest losses.
On drinking water supply, Odisha flagged the importance of adequate budgetary provision and timely release of central funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to ensure completion of ongoing projects.
Hit by the delays in release of the central share, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday decided to release state funds in anticipation of reimbursement by the Centre, so that work on drinking water projects continues without disruption.
The state also sought Centre’s support for road and national highway projects involving an estimated investment of around Rs 41,580 crore, citing the critical role of connectivity in industrial growth, logistics efficiency and regional integration.
With rapid urbanisation placing increasing pressure on civic infrastructure, Odisha urged the Centre to extend support for large-scale capital investment in urban development, including housing, sanitation, mobility and basic services.
Tourism was projected as a potential growth engine, with the state calling for focused Union government support to promote tourism as a key economic pillar. Parida, who is also the Tourism Minister, highlighted the state’s rich cultural and religious heritage, including Puri, globally renowned tribal traditions, pristine beaches and diverse eco-tourism destinations. With strategic planning and infrastructure development, she said, these locations could be transformed into major tourism hubs at national and international levels.
Following the meeting, the Union Finance Minister assured that the demands and suggestions placed by the Odisha government would be given due consideration while finalising the Union Budget 2026-27. Principal secretary of the finance department Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra also attended the consultation meeting.