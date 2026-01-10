Pre-budget meet: Odisha seeks infra push, welfare funding and fiscal incentives

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has sought enhanced central support for infrastructure development, welfare schemes and fiscal incentives during the pre-budget consultation meeting of finance ministers of states and UTs chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, who attended the meeting, submitted a detailed written memorandum highlighting Odisha’s key concerns and proposals for consideration in the Union Budget 2026-27. She also raised several priority issues during the deliberations to accelerate the state’s development trajectory.

Parida demanded an enabling policy and funding support for the creation of critical infrastructure under the Centre’s ambitious ‘Purvodaya initiative’. She underlined that targeted central assistance would be crucial for realising the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat’.

The state also pressed for incentivisation of fiscally prudent states and an enhanced allocation under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) in 2026-27. Odisha argued that rewarding fiscal discipline would encourage states to undertake long-term capital expenditure without compromising financial stability.

Highlighting welfare delivery challenges, the Odisha government sought a revision of ration cost norms under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) and the Scheme for Adolescent Girls (SAG). It said updated norms are essential to ensure uninterrupted supply of nutritious and quality food to beneficiaries amid rising costs.

The state demanded an enhancement of the central share under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), along with expanded beneficiary coverage under social pension schemes. The higher central support would significantly ease fiscal pressure on state finances while strengthening the social security net for vulnerable populations.