Public hearing for Vedanta’s coal mine held amid gram sabha nod demand

ROURKELA: A public hearing for environment clearance for Ghogharpali and its Dip Extension coal block of Vedanta Ltd was conducted by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) at Ghogharpali village in Hemgir block on Friday.

While a section of the villagers supported the upcoming mining project, another section opposed it and demanded such public hearing should be held only after consent of the gram sabha concerned. Nonetheless, the district administration declared the public hearing to be successful.

Sources said Sundargarh ADM (Revenue) Abhimanyu Majhi accompanied by the regional officer of the OSPCB HK Nayak conducted the environmental public hearing.

Leader of project affected persons Rajendra Naik claimed that villagers opposed the coal mine project as it was held without prior approval of the gram sabha and locals were not allowed to place their grievances. A year ago, during gram sabha meeting for land acquisition, a clash had erupted between two groups and since then the approval is pending, he said adding, the affected villagers were kept in the dark by the administration and company management. Without gram sabha approval as per the provisions of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, the public hearing proceedings were invalid, they said.