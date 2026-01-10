Road blockade over delay in procurement of paddy

BALASORE: Alleging inordinate delay in paddy procurement in the district, farmers of Nilagiri blocked Sergarh-Udala state highway-19 at Kalikad village as a mark of protest on Friday.

Traffic on both sides of the route remained disrupted from 7 am to 1 pm as hundreds of irate farmers placed paddy bags on the road and staged a sit-in demanding immediate provision of tokens and start of paddy procurement.

The agitators said the district administration had decided to procure paddy from farmers from December 29. Though 12 days have passed, the procurement drive is yet to start. They alleged that tokens are yet to be issued to many farmers despite repeated requests to the officers concerned.