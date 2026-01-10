Three youths held for murder over sorcery suspicion

BERHAMPUR: Three youths were arrested on charges of murdering a 35-year-old man whose half-burnt body was recovered from Chunaghati forest in Tikabali area of Kandhamal district, police said on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of G Udayagiri Bijay Kumar Bisi said accused Prakash Hans (21), Mukesh Hans (25) and Jitendra Guru (23) murdered Duryodhan Bagrti of Khaliberna village in Khajuripada on suspicion of witchcraft.

Police said Duryodhan was known in the village as a witchcraft practitioner. Prakash’s brother died due to some ailment about seven months ago. The accused suspected that Duryodhan had killed his brother by witchcraft and was looking for an opportunity to take revenge.