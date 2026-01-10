Youth killed over tiff after granny’s funeral in Puri

PURI: In a shocking incident, member of a group that had come to conduct funeral rites at Swargadwar was murdered after a fight with a local hotel agent late on Thursday.

The incident took place under Sea Beach police station limits. According to reports, Ranjan Kumar Das of Bhadrak had brought the body of his maternal grandmother for cremation at Swargadwar. He had come with some villagers of Apanda of Bonth block of the district.

Police said, after cremation, while they were returning, Manas Nayak, a local youth, had a tiff with them over alleged consumption of liquor. Nayak apparently was assaulted and brought out a sharp edged weapon and took a swipe at Das. Das bled profusely and died at the spot. Nayak also sustained injury in the incident.

Locals informed the police which reached the spot and nabbed Nayak, sent the body for postmortem to the district headquarters hospital. Nayak was also sent to the hospital. Sea Beach police registered a case of murder and are investigating the case.