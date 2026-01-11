Cuttack police bust inter-state cyber fraud racket; seven held

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police busted an organised gang of cybercriminals involved in a major inter-state Telegram investment scam with arrest of seven persons including three main culprits and four employees of private banks. Police have also frozen bank accounts worth over `90 lakh.

The arrested accused are Bablu Nayak (27) of Balikuda; Rudra Madhab Mohapatra (23), a BTech student from Tirtol, Jagatsinghpur; Pannaga Narayan Dash (25) of Mahanga, Cuttack; Harekrushna Sahoo (30) of Korei, Jajpur, relationship manager at Utkarsha Small Finance Bank; Abhisek Mohanty (31) of Kanakpur, Jagatsinghpur, deputy manager at Bandhan Bank; Debasish Mallick (32) of Balikuda, Jagatsinghpur, PRO at Axis Bank; and Swaraj Kumar Samal (32) of Jobra, Cuttack, assistant branch manager at Suryodaya Small Finance Bank, Dolamundai.

Briefing mediapersons, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said the gang used a network of fake companies like Mahakali Constructions Pvt Ltd, Priya Fintech, etc., and mule bank accounts to steal crores of rupees from victims. They bought mule bank accounts and SIM cards by bribing bank authorities and common people. Some bank officials and SIM card sellers also helped them bypass KYC checks to open current accounts using the fake company registrations to keep the accounts active.