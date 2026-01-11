Ensure quality electricity supply at reasonable cost: AP chief secretary Garg tells power utilities

BHUBANESWAR: Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to ensuring affordable, reliable and uninterrupted power supply to consumers, chief secretary Anu Garg on Saturday said availability of quality power at reasonable cost is central to economic growth and people-centric service delivery.

Chairing her first review meeting of the state’s power sector, the chief secretary stressed the importance of timely completion of projects, enhanced coordination among departments and power sector PSUs. Highlighting the need of a future-proof and sustainable power system, she called for expeditious implementation of pumped storage projects (PSP) and floating solar photovoltaic (FSPV) initiatives to harness the state’s renewable energy potential while maintaining the financial sustainability of power utilities.

In order to strengthen the transmission network, the chief secretary directed accelerated execution of critical projects, including the 765/400 KV substation near Bishnupur and its associated transmission lines to enhance supply reliability for the state capital region. She also stressed urgent steps to further reduce transmission losses in the state.

For assured power delivery, Garg called for development of a 220 KV ring network across the state capital region, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda-Sambalpur, Bargarh-Sarasmal, Therubali-Jeypore and Berhampur-Baliguda corridors. Power utilities were directed to strengthen operation and maintenance systems and ensure continuous monitoring for uninterrupted power supply.

She also stressed establishment of a robust information dissemination system and time-bound implementation of automation and monitoring projects, including full coverage of all substations under the State Transmission Asset Management System (STAMS) project within one year. She advised integration of major power projects under PM GatiShakti for better coordination and faster execution.

The meeting was attended by principal secretary, Energy, Vishal Dev, OPTCL CMD Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, GRIDCO MD Satya Priya Rath, OPGC MD Kedar Ranjan Pandu, CEOs of all four Tata Power-managed discoms and senior officers of the department.