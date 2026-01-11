Four years, multiple changes fail to help cancer care centre at MKCG

BERHAMPUR: Four years after it was announced by the state government, construction of the cancer care centre at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in Berhampur is yet to be complete.

Although the building structure of the cancer care centre has now been completed, several critical infrastructure works, including installation of a transformer, electrification and water supply, are yet to be carried out.

Moreover, the latest machinery and equipment required for cancer treatment have not been procured, sources said. The newly constructed building currently lies unused and is being guarded by four security personnel, with all work at a standstill. To strengthen cancer treatment facilities in southern Odisha, the state government in 2021 decided to establish the cancer centre on the premises of MKCGMCH. A 14,000-square-metre patch of land adjoining the playground within the hospital campus was identified for the project.

In 2022, tenders were floated for construction, and Kolkata-based private firm Mackintosh Burn Limited was awarded the contract at an estimated cost of Rs 66.97 crore. The four-storeyed building was taken up under the supervision of the Ganjam R&B Division-I, with September 2024 fixed as the target date for completion. Construction, however, did not begin on schedule due to a rise in the cost of construction materials. Following prolonged deliberations, the state government revised the project cost to Rs 76.19 crore, after which work commenced.