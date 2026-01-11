Geo-synthetic tube to combat soil erosion wall set on fire by miscreants in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A portion of the geo-synthetic tube wall installed along the coast off Pentha village to combat sea erosion was damaged after being reportedly set afire by miscreants on Thursday night.

Assistant engineer of saline embankment division in Aul Nityananda Malla said it is suspected that some miscreants set fire to around 25 gabion boxes on the geo-tube wall, which had been packed with stones to protect the beach from the marching sea.

Malla said fire services personnel have doused the blaze. Following the incident, discussions were held with the district administration and police regarding safety of the geo-tubes. Pune-based Garaware rope limited company had built the geo-synthetic tubes at Pentha in 2016. “We have already informed the officials of the company to rebuild the gutted gabion boxes,” he said.