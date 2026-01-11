IITTM Bhubaneshwar to prepare Vision Document-2036 eco-tourism development plan

BHUBANESWAR: With the Odisha government laying stress on sustainable eco-tourism projects in the state, the Forest department has roped in the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) to work out a long-term eco-tourism development plan.
Officials said an MoU was signed among the Forest department, the wildlife wing and IITTM-Bhubaneswar for the purpose during the inaugural event of the 6th National Chilika Bird Festival held recently.
As per the plan, IITTM will devise framework for planning, implementation, monitoring and periodic review of eco-tourism initiatives in a manner in which conservation priorities remain paramount. The institute will also coordinate with the state wildlife wing and eco-tourism society to prepare the long-term eco-tourism plan.
The 10-year plan to be called ‘Vision Document 2036’ will guide the state in planning, development and marketing of eco-tourism products in the state in a sustainable manner. This apart, the eco-tourism society, wildlife wing and IITTM will also work out a five-year medium-term strategic plan and a three-year short-term plan for promotion of eco-tourism in the state.
PCCF wildlife Prem Kumar Jha said the collaboration also includes carrying capacity study and development of standard assessment criteria (SAC) for evaluation of eco-tourism sites. The institute will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for eco-tourism management, visitors’ safety, first-aid, risk management and service delivery in consultation with the eco-tourism society. It will also impart training to the members of community-managed eco-tourism projects, eco-guides, naturalists on site, and organise workshop for tour operators, travel agencies and other stakeholders operating around eco-tourism spots.
As per the MoU, the IITTM will impart training to at least 2,500 members of different eco-tourism projects and nature camps in the next two years in 2026-27 and 2027-28. With the state proposing to create more eco-tourism destinations and initiating to develop eco-tourism projects in protected areas of Debrigarh and Satkosia Tiger Reserve, officials said the short-term and long-term plans will help in their effective promotion.
The state government is also in the process of bringing a new eco-tourism policy for the state to prioritise environmental conservation in tourism promotion and community development.