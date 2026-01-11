IITTM Bhubaneshwar to prepare Vision Document-2036 eco-tourism development plan

BHUBANESWAR: With the Odisha government laying stress on sustainable eco-tourism projects in the state, the Forest department has roped in the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) to work out a long-term eco-tourism development plan.

Officials said an MoU was signed among the Forest department, the wildlife wing and IITTM-Bhubaneswar for the purpose during the inaugural event of the 6th National Chilika Bird Festival held recently.

As per the plan, IITTM will devise framework for planning, implementation, monitoring and periodic review of eco-tourism initiatives in a manner in which conservation priorities remain paramount. The institute will also coordinate with the state wildlife wing and eco-tourism society to prepare the long-term eco-tourism plan.

The 10-year plan to be called ‘Vision Document 2036’ will guide the state in planning, development and marketing of eco-tourism products in the state in a sustainable manner. This apart, the eco-tourism society, wildlife wing and IITTM will also work out a five-year medium-term strategic plan and a three-year short-term plan for promotion of eco-tourism in the state.