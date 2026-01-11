Man murdered in Cuttack, police launch probe

CUTTACK: A 45-year-old was allegedly murdered in Khannagar area within Badambadi police limits in Cuttack on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Prakash Das of Hajari Lane in Purighat locality.

Locals spotted the victim lying in a pool of blood on the roadside in front of a hotel near Khannagar Durga Puja mandap in the morning and informed the police.

Badambadi police along with a forensic team arrived at the crime scene and launched an investigation into the matter.

Initial investigation revealed the miscreants used a stone and smashed the head of Das, leading to fatal injuries and killing him on the spot.

Police said Das was living alone in a makeshift hut for the last eight to 10 years, as he was not on good terms with his family. He worked at fish shops in Khannagar area to earn a livelihood.

Sources said Das was active drug user and police are probing whether he was attacked by some other persons consuming contraband after a heated exchange, sources said.

Das’s nephew Rajesh Das lodged a police complaint stating he was murdered by some unknown miscreants.

A case of murder was registered and a probe has been launched to identify and nab the accused involved in the crime, said Badambadi police station IIC Ajay Kumar Roul.