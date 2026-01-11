Odisha aircraft crash landing: Two passengers airlifted to Mumbai, one in ventilator support

BHUBANESWAR: Two passengers injured in the emergency crash landing of a small aircraft near Rourkela in Odisha were airlifted to Mumbai for treatment, while another injured person is under ventilator support, a senior official said on Sunday.

At least six people, including two pilots, were injured when a nine-seater aircraft of India One made an emergency crash landing near Rourkela in Odisha on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to media persons at the accident spot, Odisha's government's Commerce and Transport Department principal secretary Usha Padhee said that two injured passengers (a couple), on their personal wish, were airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai this morning.

"The two passengers were under treatment in a private hospital in Rourkela. They wanted to go to the Mumbai hospital for further treatment. After getting clearance from the Rourkela hospital, they left for Mumbai," she said.

According to another officer, the duo went to Mumbai at their own cost.

Similarly, another injured passenger is under treatment with ventilator support, Padhee said, adding, "We hope that the passenger will recover soon, as the concerned person was under treatment in the same hospital in the past."