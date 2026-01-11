Odisha CM Majhi unveils Rs 948 crore projects; says Sambalpur central to growth vision

SAMBALPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 25 development projects worth around Rs 948 crore, marking what he described as a new chapter in the district’s development journey.

Majhi, who is on a two-day visit to the district, flagged off 25 new electric buses and announced plans of introducing additional 25 e-buses by the end of the month, taking the total fleet in the city to 50. He also inaugurated a modern bus terminal of the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) at Ainthapali to ensure smooth operations.

The government has earmarked Rs 238.14 crore for the maintenance of the buses and terminal in the district over the next 10 years. “Being electric, the buses are expected to contribute to a reduction in air pollution and promote sustainable urban mobility in Sambalpur. The buses also support digital payments, along with fare concessions for commuters using digital modes,” Majhi said.

In the afternoon, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation for a slew of projects at PM SHRI high school field. Of the total projects, 14 were inaugurated at a cost of over Rs 57 crore, while foundation stones were laid for 11 projects involving an investment of over Rs 890 crore. The projects include roads, bridges, health infrastructure, the Atal Bus Stand, tourism development, and drinking water facilities.