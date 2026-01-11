Odisha farmers protest over paddy procurement delay

BARGARH: Farmers, under the banner of Jai Kisan Andolan, staged a protest on Saturday by blocking NH-53 near Attabira market yard in Bargarh over the delay in paddy procurement.

Tension escalated when police attempted to clear the blockade, leading to scuffles between farmers and security personnel. Around 60 farmer representatives were detained and taken to different police stations. While some leaders were kept at Barahagoda rural police station, others were lodged at the Reserve Police Lines. All detainees were released around 5.30 pm.

The farmers claimed the government was more focused on restricting paddy sales than resolving ground-level problems. Farmer leader Lingaraj accused the government of lacking sincerity in addressing procurement bottlenecks, particularly its continued dependence on millers despite the existence of state procurement mechanisms.

Bania said that if the government does not ensure procurement of all pending paddy by January 15, the farmers would launch a stronger agitation and block the highways for an indefinite period.