Odisha man saves Rs 10 per day for seven years to buy scooter for son

JEYPORE: Drop by drop, a river is made. This adage has been proven true by a grocery shop owner who utilised his savings of Rs 10 per day made for the last over seven years, to buy a scooter for his son.

Bhaskar Das (60) runs a grocery store at Jalaput village in Koraput’s Lamtaput block. However, his humble earnings haven’t stopped him from fulfilling the wishes of his children. By consistently saving up Rs 10 each day for the last seven years and three months, he managed to gift a brand new scooter to his son Arun on his 23rd birthday on Friday.

“I didn’t want to invest in big schemes. I just kept these Rs 10 notes safety in a box at home. Over time, these notes began to add up and I managed to accumulate around Rs 1.53 lakh, a sum that enabled me to fulfil by son’s long-pending dream of owning a scooter,” said Bhaskar with a smile.

Today, his little deed has earned Bhaskar appreciation, standing as an example of how consistent savings, even in small denominations, can lead to remarkable rewards. Few years ago, he had bought a gift for his daughter in a similar way.