Odisha shivers as cold wave grips state for third straight day, Jharsuguda hits record low

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha shivered under biting chill for the third consecutive day on Saturday with parts of the state experiencing severe cold wave conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said severe cold wave prevailed in Jharsuguda and Angul in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. Jharsuguda recorded 4.5 degree Celsius, below normal by 7.3 deg C, and Angul 6 deg C (-7.8 deg C).

Jharsuguda recorded its alltime lowest minimum night temperature since 1953. The industrial town had recorded its second-lowest minimum temperature of 4.6 deg C on January 9 and third third-lowest of 5.1 deg C on January 6, both this year. Angul recorded its third lowest minimum night temperature in the month of January since 1953.

On the day, a cold wave prevailed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Paradip. The capital city recorded 9.2 deg C, below normal by 5.8 deg C, Cuttack 9 deg C (-4.5 deg C) and Paradip 11.6 deg C (-4.6 deg C). Bhubaneswar also recorded its third lowest minimum temperature in the month of January since 1953. At least 27 places recorded less than 10 deg C on Saturday morning.

The IMD said the night temperature was below normal by 6 deg C to 8 deg C at a few places in north interior districts and south coastal districts and below normal by 3 deg C to 5 deg C at many places in coastal districts.

As per the national weather body, cold wave may prevail at isolated places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Angul districts on Sunday morning. Cold wave is also likely to prevail at a few places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Angul districts between Sunday night and Monday morning.