Odisha to frame cadre rules for occupational therapists: Health minister

BHUBANESWAR: The role of occupational therapists in changing times and amidst lifestyle changes has assumed immense importance in the field of healthcare, said Health minister Mukesh Mahaling on Saturday.

Addressing the 63rd annual national conference of the All India Occupational Therapists’ Association (AIOTA) at SOA auditorium here, Mahaling said the Odisha government would take steps to frame cadre rule for physio and occupational therapists as per the Centre’s National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act enacted in 2021.

The minister said considering the importance of the role played by occupational therapists, the government would ensure employment of trained therapists. “Occupational therapy services are indispensable. Strengthening this sector would go a long way in ensuring holistic, inclusive and people-centric health care across the state,” he said.

Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai underlined the need for strengthening the profession and ensuring that the benefit reached those who needed it most. “Occupational therapy lies at the very heart of rehabilitation helping individuals with functional limitations to lead lives of dignity, independence, productivity and purpose,” he said.

Around 1,500 occupational therapists from across the country are attending the three-day conference being held at the SOA University. Titled OTICON-2026, the conference has been organised by the Odisha Branch of All India Occupational Therapists’ Association (OBAIOTA) and Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Olatpur.

Vice-chancellor of SOA Pradipta Kumar Nanda, president of AIOTA Dr Pankaj Bajpai attended the inaugural session as guest of honour which was also addressed by Dr Pankaj Bajpai, director of SVNIRTAR Dr Patita Paban Mohanty and organising secretary Dr Anurupa Senapati also spoke.