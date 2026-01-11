Wagon periodic overhaul workshop to come up at Kantabanji in Odisha's Balangir district

BHUBANESWAR: After a long wait, the proposed wagon periodic overhaul (POH) workshop in Balangir district is going to be a reality soon. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has awarded Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) the contract for constructing the workshop.

Sources said the facility with an overhauling capacity of 200 wagons per month will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 201.23 crore at Kantabanji on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. It will be completed in 18 months.

The Navratna central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways has already received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from ECoR for the project. The proposed wagon POH workshop will augment the wagon maintenance infrastructure and is expected to significantly enhance wagon overhauling capacity, improve asset availability and reduce turnaround time for freight wagons.

Chairman and managing director of RVNL Saleem Ahmad said the wagon POH workshop at Kantabanji will play a crucial role in strengthening freight operations by enhancing maintenance capacity and operational efficiency. “RVNL will execute the project using modern technology and highest construction standards. The project will contribute towards improving operational efficiency and reliability of freight services in the region, besides accelerating regional economic growth,” Ahmed said.