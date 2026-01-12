‘Bikashita Gaon’ revised, to create durable assets

BHUBANESWAR : Faced with mounting criticism over delays in approval and execution of rural infrastructure projects, the Odisha government has made project selection simpler under its flagship ‘Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha’ (BGBO) initiative, with thrust on creation of durable community assets. The changes come at a time when projects worth over `1,500 crore are pending for approval and execution across districts.

Under the revised guidelines, the government has substituted the existing project selection process with a more participatory, gram sabha-driven mechanism. Each gram sabha will now prepare a needbased list of projects in line with the financial allocation for the financial year concerned.

The nodal officer attending these meetings will immediately forward the project list to the district collector, removing layers of delay at the block level. Collectors will also invite project proposals annually from PRI members, elected representatives and civil society organisations.

Notices seeking such proposals will be displayed at the collectorate, zilla parishad, block and gram panchayat offices, and uploaded on the district website. Commissioner-cum-secretary of PR&DW department, Girish SN said all project proposals from the panchayats must reach the collectors within seven days of publication of the notice.