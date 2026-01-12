Biswa Odia Parivar lauds move for local cuisine

BHUBANESWAR : Biswa Odia Parivar has welcomed the state cabinet’s decision to allocate dedicated financial and operational support for promotion of authentic Odia cuisine.

The organisation described it as a reflection of the message and vision of the recently- concluded ‘Odisha Food Festival-2025’. A decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in which the Tourism department was authorised to introduce a structured investment and expenditure framework for popularising traditional Odia food across the state and major cities of the country.

As per the cabinet resolution, authentic Odia cuisine will be promoted not only at key tourist destinations within the state but also in metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, and prominent tourist centres such as Agra, Varanasi, Goa, Kochi and Jaipur. Chairman of the organisation Sajjan Shama termed the initiative “historic and visionary”, stating that it will strengthen Odisha’s economic prospects, cultural heritage and Odia identity. He said that the government’s move resonates strongly with the objectives of the ‘Odisha Food Festival-2025’, which was successfully organised from December 23 to 29.