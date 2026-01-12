DGCA, AAIB teams inspect Rourkela crash site, 2 injured flyers air-lifted to Mumbai

ROURKELA: A day after a nine-seater commercial aircraft crash-landed near Rourkela, separate teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) inspected the mishap site on Sunday.

The teams of DGCA and AAIB, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, conducted aerial survey of the crash site in a helicopter provided by the state government. The members later visited the site to ascertain the exact reasons and circumstances leading to the crash.

Commerce and Transport secretary Usha Padhee also visited the crash site and reviewed the situation on the ground. She took stock of the rescue operations, medical response and safety measures initiated immediately after the incident. Padhee said the state government is closely monitoring the situation.

“The chief minister is personally monitoring the developments and has issued clear directions to ensure prompt medical assistance, logistical support and coordinated administrative action for all the affected persons.” All necessary arrangements have been made on priority. A two-member medical team has been deputed to continuously monitor the condition of the injured.

Emergency medical facilities have been activated at the district level, she added. On Saturday afternoon, the nine-seater Cessna Grand C208B aircraft VT-KSS of IndiaOne Air, a scheduled commuter operator, crash-landed on an open field at Kansar near Jalda A block, about eight km from Rourkela.