Faced with land acquisition hurdles, Odisha to revise Ekamra project plan

BHUBANESWAR: After the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC) foreclosed the contract for the much-hyped Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action (Ekamra) project due to delays in handing over required land and modifications in the scope of work, the state government has decided to revise the original plan and expedite execution with the land already available. Launched by the previous BJD government in 2019, the Rs 280 crore project was conceived to conserve the heritage zone and develop the area around the 11th century Lingaraj temple to maintain cultural identity apart from creation of amenities for devotees.

The original project was proposed over 46 acre, of which around 15 acre were privately- owned. Although work began in 2023, progress remained slow and was eventually stalled due to land-related issues and design changes. To avoid further delay, OBCC has been instructed to proceed with component-wise execution of works with the available land in full compliance with the NOC issued by the National Monuments Authority (NMA). The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the district administration have been directed to expedite the acquisition process for the remaining parcels.

Sources said the government has planned to include the construction of an interpretation centre with a G+3 auditorium having a seating capacity of around 500 people at the Emar Matha and Katha Gola area, reconstruction of Shiva Teertha, Gopal Teertha and Sankaranda Matha in accordance with traditional temple architecture, besides the development of the Bindusagar Parikrama by connecting all pathways with granite cobblestone paving. As part of the revised plan, OBCC has been asked to prepare a comprehensive master plan incorporating several additional components.