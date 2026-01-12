ICU services at Balasore DHH suspended for two days amid infection concerns

BALASORE: The ICU services at Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) have been suspended for two days reportedly due to the spread of an infection. Sources said following a test report that revealed infection in the ICU, authorities suspended the critical care services on Sunday and Monday, stating that immediate corrective measure was being taken.

The infection was reportedly caused by irregular maintenance and lack of proper care. With over 500 patients registering daily at the OPD, the sudden suspension of ICU services has triggered serious concern among patients and their families.

Locals alleged that despite provisions for routine ICU maintenance, due care was not being taken. On Sunday, a critically-ill patient was reportedly forced to shift to Cuttack due to the unavailability of ICU beds at the hospital.

They further said when the DHH was functioning as a medical college, it had higher number of ICU beds and regular maintenance was being carried out to prevent infections.

However, after the medical college was shifted to Remuna, only six ICU beds were made available at the DHH. On the other hand, a senior official of the DHH said the ICU services were halted due to routine maintenance. Emergency patients are being promptly referred to other government hospitals and medical colleges for treatment, he added.