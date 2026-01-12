Mahanadi talks face fresh strain as Chhattisgarh builds sand bund downstream of Kalma barrage

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments have started the process for amicable settlement of the Mahanadi river water dispute through dialogue, reports that the latter has constructed a sand bund at a place, about 12 km downstream of Kalma barrage, has again raised questions on the ongoing negotiations.

The state government has already voiced its strong opposition to the construction of the Kalma barrage and other upstream projects on the Mahanadi river by Chhattisgarh, pointing out that it will drastically reduce water flow to Hirakud Dam, impacting agriculture and drinking water in downstream districts.

Construction of another sand bund on the downstream of Mahanadi will further reduce the flow of water on the Odisha side. In the midst of these reports, sources in the state government maintained that the inter-ministerial committee on Mahanadi, headed by deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, is likely to meet in the last week of January.