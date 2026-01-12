Man’s death in Ganjam road mishap sparks tension as villagers stop fleeing bus

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding bus near Gokarnapur under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as D Rohit Dora of Bajapalli village.

Sources said Rohit was on way to Gokarnapur on his moped when a private passenger bus enroute to Bhubaneswar from Turubudi village rammed i n t o his two-wheeler him from behind at high speed.

He was thrown off his bike and died on the spot. Following the mishap, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot and stopped the bus. As the irate locals paralysed traffic on the route,

Digapahandi police reached the spot. After discussion, the agitators relented and traffic resumed on the road. Sources said while police was busy pacifying the locals, the driver of the bus managed to flee the spot.

Police said the deceased’s body was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for postmortem. Both the vehicles involved in the mishap have been seized. A case was registered in connection with the incident and efforts are underway to nab the bus driver.