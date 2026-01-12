Odisha Assembly Speaker underscores teachers’ role in fostering mental wellness and inclusive society

BHUBANESWAR : Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Surama Padhy has emphasised the crucial role of teachers in building a healthy, mentally-resilient and sociallyinclusive society. Inaugurating a state-level holistic health, mental wellness and disability awareness programme, organised at the District Institute of Education & Training (DIET), Rajsunakhala in Nayagarh district on Friday by Abhisht Charitable Trust and Health and Harmony Trust (HHT), Padhy highlighted that holistic health is the foundation of a progressive and compassionate society.

She said true development cannot be measured merely by economic growth or infrastructure expansion, but by the physical well-being, mental resilience and emotional balance of its people. She urged educational institutions to create a safe, supportive and stigma-free environment where students and teachers can openly discuss mental health issues and seek help without fear or hesitation.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of trainee teachers, faculty members, healthcare professionals and social organisations. Trust president Alee Padhy Jain, founder chairman, Health & Harmony Trust Dr Amlan Jyoti Mohanty and principal of DIET Rajsunakhala also spoke. The Abhisht Charitable Trust awarded Rs 2,100 each to deserving trainee teachers in recognition of their dedication and social responsibility.