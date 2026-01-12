Odisha CM launches ‘Drink From Tap’ project in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Seeking to address the frequent jaundice and gastroenteritis outbreaks and persistent drinking water shortage in Sambalpur, the state government on Sunday launched a major ‘Drink From Tap’ water supply project for the city. On the second day of his visit to the city, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid the foundation stone for the Rs 451.24 crore project which aims to provide 24x7 safe and pure drinking water to residents of Sambalpur.

Implemented under the Centre’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme and aligned with the ‘Drink From Tap’ initiative, the project will involve laying around 340 km of pipelines across the city along with construction of one intake well and two water treatment plants of 65 MLD capacity at Sambalpur and 35 MLD at Burla respectively. These will ensure a total supply of 100 MLD of safe and potable water to the city.

Speaking to mediapersons, the chief minister said the project would directly benefit nearly five lakh residents across 41 wards. “People have the right of access to safe drinking water. The drink from tap project will bring tangible improvement in health, hygiene and overall quality of life for the people,” he said.

Majhi said, Sambalpur faces a shortfall of nearly 30 MLD water during peak summer. This project will bridge that gap completely and ensure round-the-clock supply of clean drinking water to every household, he said.