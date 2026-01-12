Odisha cracks down on road debris after fatal accidents, orders agencies to keep roads hazard-free

BHUBANESWAR: Concerned over fatal road accidents triggered by spillage of sand, soil and construction debris on carriageways, the state government has directed all road-owning and maintaining agencies to ensure clean, hazard-free and traffic-worthy roads at all times and warned of strict action for any lapse. The State Transport Authority (STA) has made it clear that maintenance of safe road conditions is the statutory responsibility of the agencies, including NHAI, Works department, municipal corporations, municipalities and notified area councils (NA Cs). Failure to do so will invite legal action.

The direction came after intervention of Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, who expressed concern over recurring mishaps caused by loose sand and debris on road surfaces. Recently two women, including a scribe, lost their lives after their two-wheeler skidded off sand and they were run over by a following bus. The minister asked the STA to initiate immediate corrective measures to prevent further loss of lives.

Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur stressed that while enforcement agencies are taking action against unsafe transportation of sand and construction materials, accident prevention also depends on the statutory duty of roadowning agencies to keep roads under their jurisdiction clean, traffic-worthy and free from hazards. Sources said section 138 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 empowers state authorities to take measures for road safety and traffic regulation.