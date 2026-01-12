Odisha sees sharp rise in night temperature as cold wave subsides

BHUBANESWAR: After an intense cold wave spell for the last three days, Odisha witnessed a sharp rise in the minimum night temperature on Sunday. The IMD said the minimum temperature increased by 4 deg C to 7 deg C at a few places in the state in the last 24 hours. Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack witnessed a rise of 6.5 deg C and 5.4 deg C respectively during this period.

While Bhubaneswar logged 15.7 deg C on Sunday morning, neighbouring Cuttack recorded 14.4 deg C. Many places in the state witnessed an increase in minimum temperature due to cloudy weather caused by a low pressure area over south coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining Gulf of Mannar. Daringbadi was the coldest at 6.5 deg C on the day as against the lowest minimum temperature of 3.2 deg C recorded in G Udayagiri on Saturday.

As per the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, the minimum temperature was above normal by 4 deg C to 5 deg C at one or two places in south interior districts and above normal by 2 deg C to 3 deg C at a few places in interior districts. Once the cloudy weather is clear, minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2 deg C to 3 deg C within three days. The regional met office has not issued any cold wave warning for Odisha this week.