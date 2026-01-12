Odisha to provide PMAY housing aid to 10 lakh beneficiaries by January-end

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to provide housing assistance to 10 lakh eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the end of January. As many as 37 lakh people had applied for housing assistance under PMAY from all over the state. Out of these, 34 lakh have been shortlisted after verification. Housing assistance will be provided to them in phases. The beneficiary list has been submitted to the Centre for its approval. The state government is working in close coordination with the Centre to expedite the process, official sources said.

Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik told mediapersons that the beneficiaries will receive houses under the Centre’s flagship housing scheme as part of the New Year initiative to improve the living conditions of people belonging to economically- weaker sections in the state.