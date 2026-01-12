OPTCL’s Rs 3,679 crore CAPEX plan under regulatory scrutiny

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited(OPTCL) has submitted a comprehensive capital expenditure (CAPEX) proposal of Rs 3,678.86 crore in two phases to the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) seeking approval for large-scale development of transmission infrastructure.

The proposal aims at strengthening the power transmission network through establishment of new grid substations, construction of high-capacity transmission lines and systematic upgradation of existing infrastructure to meet the state’s rapidly-growing power demand and ensure reliable, quality electricity supply across the state.

According to OPTCL sources, the investment plan focuses on expanding the grid network in emerging industrial clusters, urban growth centres and high-load pockets, while also enhancing power evacuation capability from upcoming generation projects and renewable energy sources. Major components of the CAPEX programme include construction of new 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV grid substations, augmentation of transformation capacity at existing substations, installation of modern protection and control systems, strengthening of transmission corridors and replacement of ageing equipment to improve system reliability and operational efficiency.

The transmission utility has sought approval for construction of a 400/220/33 kV GIS grid substation on the premises of Tata SEZ in Gopalpur at an estimated cost of Rs 435.64 crore. Implementation of the project is essential to meet the anticipated rise in power demand from the proposed green hydrogen and green ammonia industries which have received clearance from the state government.