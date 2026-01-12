Revenue department seizes Rs 5 crore property of Phulbani ganja smuggler and family

PHULBANI: The Revenue department has seized property worth nearly Rs 5 crore belonging to a ganja peddler and his family members in Phulbani. The accused ganja smuggler is Ashish Digal of Phulbani.

Police sources said Ashish’s involvement in the illegal trade came to light when Phulbani Sadar police intercepted a truck near Dhobanikhol village on June 4 last year and seized 516 kg of ganja.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Ashish was the alleged mastermind behind the trafficking. Following his arrest later in June, a detailed financial probe was initiated under the NDPS Act.

The probe uncovered accumulation of illegal assets linked to Ashish and five of his relatives - Ranu Digal, Sunamati Digal, Pramod Digal, Sudeshan Digal and Shantunu Sahu. Subsequently on Friday, local Revenue officials seized the assets linked to the accused.

Official sources said the total value of the attached properties stands at Rs 4.59 crore. The seized assets include seven houses, including a restaurant; land parcels valued at around Rs 3.48 crore; six bank accounts with deposits of about Rs 2.20 lakh; luxury cars and motorcycles worth over Rs 57.48 lakh and gold jewellery along with household items valued at more than Rs 59.39 lakh. Kandhamal SP Harisha BC said police are assessing the assets of other individuals linked to the ganja trade, indicating that further seizures may follow.