Technical hurdles hit creation of unified database of farmers in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Digital enrolment of cultivators under the Agri Stack initiative for creation of a unified database of farmers continues to move at a snail’s pace in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district .

Despite thrust by district agriculture authorities, online registration is failing to pick up pace largely due to mismatch of farmers’ information in Aadhaar and land records. Based on the existing PMKISAN beneficiaries in Sundargarh, it has been targeted to create database of 1,87,397 farmers.

The Agri Stack initiative involves creation of a unique and authentic farmer ID by linking Aadhaar, land records and bank details to enable cultivators to get seamless access to government schemes, crop insurance, agriculture credit and subsidy benefits.

Digital ID is meant to link authentic profile of a farmer containing demographic detail, land record, bank account and crop information across various platforms. Reliable sources said from August 21, 2025 to January 4 this year, 16,945 additional farmers have been registered.

Till January 4, a total of 50,558 farmers could be registered against the target of 1,87,397. The process had started months ago but the achievement so far is merely 26.98 per cent. Incidentally, the online registration on January 4 was at an all-time low with registration of only 29 farmers across 17 blocks of the vast Sundargarh district.