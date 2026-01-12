Three burglars held in Berhampur, loot worth Rs 35 lakh recovered

BERHAMPUR: Nimakhandi police on Sunday arrested three burglars involved in five theft cases and recovered looted items worth over `35 lakh from them. The accused are Chintu Sethy (28), Deepak Pattanaik (33) and Akash Behera (32), all from Berhampur.

Last month, five burglary cases were reported in the city, three under Nimakhandi and two under Town police limits. During investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the respective areas and identified the trio. While police were searching for the accused,

Sethy was nabbed on Saturday while riding a motorcycle at high speed. During verification, his facial features matched those seen in the CCTV footage, following which he was arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the crimes and revealed the identities of his two accomplices.

Subsequently, the other two were arrested. “Police recovered `8.50 lakh cash, 182.16 gram gold ornaments, 296 gram silver and a scooter, with total value of the seized items estimated at over `35 lakh,” said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.