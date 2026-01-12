Three coal-laden wagons derail near Belpahar level crossing in Jharsuguda, no casualties

JHARSUGUDA: Three wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Jharsuguda’s Belpahar level crossing on the busy Howrah–Nagpur railway section of the South Eastern Railway on Sunday. No casualties or major damage were reported in the incident.

The incident took place at around 5.40 pm. Sources said the affected wagons had been standing on the track near the level crossing for several days due to a mechanical fault and were repaired on Saturday.

On Sunday evening, the wagons reportedly rolled backwards suddenly and derailed near the level crossing gate, despite not being attached to any engine. Railway staff present at the site and local eyewitnesses corroborated the incident.

Following the derailment, Belpahar level crossing gate was immediately closed as a safety measure, leading to disruption of road traffic on the route.

On being informed, senior railway officials rushed to the spot and initiated restoration work to clear the track and reopen the level crossing. An investigation has been launched to determine how the wagons moved on their own and der a i l e d without engine connection.