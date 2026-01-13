14-year-old girl in critical condition after falling into boiling water in Jajpur

JAJPUR: A 14-year-old girl sustained critical burn injuries after accidentally falling into a vessel of boiling water at Nathapur village under Bari Ramachandrapur police limits in Jajpur district on Monday.

The injured is Simran Dalei, a Class IX girl student of the local high school. The incident took place when the girl was boiling water in a vessel for a hot shower in the morning.

Sources said due to the chilly weather, Simran was boiling water to take bath before leaving for school. She suddenly experienced head reeling, lost her balance and fell into the vessel.

On hearing the girl’s screams, family members rushed to the spot and rescued her. She was rushed to Bari community health centre (CHC). After preliminary treatment, she was shifted to Jajpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) for advanced medical care.

A doctor in the DHH said the girl has suffered serious burns and her condition remains critical. “We are closely monitoring her health,” he added.